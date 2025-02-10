“Palestinians Have No Right to Return to Gaza,” Trump’s Shocking Claim Sparks Global Outrage

Washington: In a recent interview with Fox News, former U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled an unprecedented plan for Gaza that would see Palestinians relocated outside the enclave. Trump’s controversial proposal, which he describes as a “real estate development for the future,” suggests that Palestinians will not have the right to return to Gaza.

Trump’s Vision for Gaza and Palestinian Relocation

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier, Trump outlined his proposal to build “beautiful communities” for Palestinians outside Gaza. The plan, which has been met with fierce rejection from Palestinians and many in the international community, would relocate Palestinians to as many as six sites outside the enclave. Trump suggested that Gaza, ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war and reduced to rubble, would no longer be habitable for Palestinians and that they would be better off in new, safer communities.

“No, they wouldn’t, because they’re going to have much better housing,” Trump said when asked if Palestinians would be able to return to Gaza. He added that building a permanent place for them would be a much more viable solution.

The “Real Estate Development” Plan

Trump described his vision for Gaza as a “real estate development for the future,” comparing it to a luxurious project, which he would “own.” He mentioned that the proposed sites could be located outside of Gaza, in places like Egypt or Jordan, where Palestinians could be resettled in safer conditions away from the war-torn region. According to Trump, this plan would be executed without spending a lot of money, despite the grand vision he painted for these new Palestinian communities.

Global Criticism and Rejection

Trump’s proposal has been met with widespread condemnation. Many international leaders, including Palestinian representatives, Egypt, Jordan, and Germany, have denounced the plan. Palestinian authorities have rejected the idea of relocation, stating that the right of return is fundamental. Arab nations have also expressed their opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the proposal “a scandal,” labeling the forced relocation as “unacceptable and against international law.”

Trump’s Reaffirmation of the Plan

Despite the backlash, Trump has doubled down on his position, stating that he believes he can make deals with Egypt and Jordan, both of which receive substantial U.S. military aid. He added that such deals could help facilitate the relocation process.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the proposal, calling it “revolutionary” and emphasizing that it was a “much better vision” for Israel.

This announcement by Trump has heightened tensions in the already fragile situation, especially as it risks destabilizing the six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which was brokered to ease humanitarian suffering.

Trump’s plan also echoes previous remarks by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who controversially suggested that Gaza could be cleared to unlock “waterfront property.”

As the proposal continues to stir international controversy, the debate over the future of Gaza and its Palestinian residents remains unresolved.