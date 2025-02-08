Pall of Gloom at AAP Office as EC Trends Indicate BJP Surpassing Majority Mark

New Delhi: As the Election Commission trends indicated that the BJP was well above the halfway mark in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, a sense of gloom descended at the AAP office, while celebrations erupted at the BJP headquarters.

AAP in Disappointment, Opts for Wait-and-Watch Approach

Disappointed by the trends, AAP leaders refrained from making any statements, and their usually active social media handles remained silent. Sources suggest that the AAP is taking a wait-and-watch approach, preferring to see the final results before reacting.

Key AAP Leaders Trailing in Early Trends

As per the current trends, AAP’s prominent leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi are trailing in their respective constituencies. Kejriwal, contesting from New Delhi, is trailing behind BJP’s Parvesh Verma, while Atishi is trailing in Kalkaji behind BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Other AAP leaders, including Satyendar Jain and Saurabh Bhardwaj, are also behind in early trends.

Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, and Imran Hussain Lead

However, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is leading in Jangpura, while Amanatullah Khan is ahead in Okhla, and Imran Hussain is leading in Ballimaran.

AAP Leaders Had Expressed Confidence Before Trends

Earlier, Chief Minister Atishi had expressed confidence in AAP’s return to power, calling the election a battle between good and evil. Bharadwaj had predicted a victory with at least 40-45 seats for AAP.

BJP Leaders Confident of Victory

Reacting to the trends, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said: “We can see the blessings of the people of Delhi. We are confident that the tally will remain the same till the end.” Ramesh Bidhuri attributed the apparent AAP decline to Kejriwal’s “failure” and his “lies,” asserting that the AAP’s promises over the past 10 years had been exposed, signaling the rise of BJP in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Polls and Current Trends

The 70-member Delhi Assembly went to polls on February 5. According to the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 44 seats, while the AAP is ahead in 26.