Panic on Emirates, US Flights: Indian Disembark Flights Mid-Departure Over Trump’s New $100,000 H-1B Fee and Entry Ban

A sudden policy change regarding H-1B visas, announced by President Donald Trump on September 19, 2025, has sent shockwaves through the global Indian professional community, leading to widespread chaos at international airports and an unprecedented surge in flight prices. The new proclamation imposes a staggering $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visa holders effective September 21, 2025, at 12:01 AM EDT (9:31 AM IST). This abrupt implementation has left thousands of H-1B workers outside the US scrambling to return before the deadline or face immense financial penalties for their employers.

Immediate Impact on Flights and Passengers

The announcement’s immediate effect was evident across major international airports, particularly impacting flights to the US.

Dubai-Mumbai Emirates Flight: A WhatsApp message from a passenger on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Mumbai vividly described the unfolding panic. Scheduled to depart at 5:05 PM on September 19, 2025, the flight was delayed by over two hours as 10-15 H-1B visa holders chose to disembark. The cabin crew even made an announcement inviting further disembarkations, likening the scene to an "Indian train."

San Francisco Airport Turmoil: Passenger Masud Rana documented "complete chaos" at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). An Emirates flight experienced over three hours of delays as numerous Indian H-1B visa holders, panicked by the news, opted to leave the aircraft.

Bay Area to India Flight: Chartered Accountant CA Kaustav Majumdar reported another distressing incident involving an international flight packed with Indians returning for the Durga Puja festival. The flight from the Bay Area was fully boarded and preparing for departure when news of the H-1B changes broke, causing passengers to "panic" and "plead to get off the plane."

The Proclamation and Corporate Response

President Trump’s proclamation on September 19, 2025, outlined that H-1B workers currently outside the US must return before the September 21 deadline. If they fail to do so, their employers would be required to pay the exorbitant $100,000 annual fee for their re-entry.

In response, major tech companies and employers acted swiftly:

Urgent Advisories: Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and JPMorgan issued urgent guidance, advising employees not to leave the US and urging those currently abroad to return immediately.

Stranded Workers: The warning was clear: missing the deadline risked employees being stranded outside the US unless their employers bore the massive fee.

Soaring Airfares and Exploitative Pricing

The sudden rush to return to the US triggered an unprecedented surge in flight prices, with airlines capitalizing on the desperate situation.

Price Explosion: Within two hours of the announcement, flight prices from Delhi to NYC jumped from approximately ₹37,000 to ₹70,000-80,000.

Premium Routes: Some premium route tickets reached as high as $4,500 (approximately ₹3.75 lakh).

Near Doubling of Fares: Overall, there was nearly a 100% price increase for India-US routes, with airlines quickly overselling flights as thousands tried to beat the looming September 21 deadline.

Broader Airport Disruptions and Demographics

The panic and disruption were not confined to Dubai and San Francisco.

Transit Hubs: Major transit hubs like Dubai experienced significant disruptions.

Indian Airports: Indian airports saw a surge in outbound traffic to the US.

Indian airports saw a surge in outbound traffic to the US. US Domestic Airports: H-1B holders within the US also began altering their travel plans.

The primary affected group comprises Indian techies and professionals, who constitute approximately 70% of all H-1B visa recipients. Many were caught unawares while traveling for the Durga Puja festival season, further complicating their return. Spouses and children on H-4 visas were also significantly impacted.

Timeline of Events

September 19, 2025: President Trump signs the H-1B proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee.

Same Day: News spreads rapidly, causing immediate panic on active flights.

5:05 PM (onwards): Dubai-Mumbai Emirates flight significantly delayed due to passenger disembarkations.

Evening: San Francisco airport experiences severe chaos and multiple flight delays.

Within 2 Hours (of announcement): Flight prices from India to the US double.

September 20: Continued travel chaos globally as the deadline approaches.

September 21, 12:01 AM EDT: New H-1B rules officially take effect.

The sudden policy shift has created an unprecedented global travel crisis, particularly for Indian professionals and their families, highlighting the profound impact of rapid immigration policy changes on international mobility.