Sports

Pant, Gill smash centuries, India set Bangladesh mammoth 515-run target

India declared their second innings at 287 for four, setting Bangladesh a daunting 515-run target to win the opening Test, here Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
261 2 minutes read
Pant, Gill smash centuries, India set Bangladesh mammoth 515-run target
Pant, Gill smash centuries, India set Bangladesh mammoth 515-run target

Chennai: India declared their second innings at 287 for four, setting Bangladesh a daunting 515-run target to win the opening Test, here Saturday.

Resuming at 81/3, India continued their domination on day three with comeback-man Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119 not out) completing their centuries with dominant batting.

Making a splendid return to Test cricket after 634 days following his horrific car crash in December 2022, Pant showcased his trademark strokeplay, bringing up his sixth Test century off just 124 balls.

With this he also equalled the talismanic former captain MS Dhoni for most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Following Pant’s dismissal for a well-made 109 (128b; 13×4, 4×6), Gill reached his fifth Test century, taking 161 balls to get there. Gill faced 176 balls in his innings, hitting 10 shots to the fence and four over it.

Bangladesh were bundled out for a meager 149 on day two in response to India’s 376, as a record 17 wickets fell in a dramatic day’s play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Brief Scores:

India 376 and 287/4 in 64 overs (Shubman Gill 119 not out, Rishabh Pant 109)

Bangladesh 1st innings: 149 all out.

Source
PTI
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
261 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Gill, Pant fifties carry India to 205/3 at lunch on Day 3 against Bangladesh

Gill, Pant fifties carry India to 205/3 at lunch on Day 3 against Bangladesh

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr deliver win in new coach Pioli's first game

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr deliver win in new coach Pioli’s first game

Gurbaz and Rashid lead Afghanistan to first ODI series win over South Africa

Gurbaz and Rashid lead Afghanistan to first ODI series win over South Africa

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Minister for Sports and Labour, Visits Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister for Sports and Labour, Visits Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad

Back to top button