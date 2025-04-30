Pawan Kalyan’s Son Mark Shankar Battling Trauma: Wakes Up Shocked at Midnight After Fire Incident

Power Star and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, recently revealed that his younger son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, survived a traumatic fire accident that occurred at his school in Singapore. According to reports, the tragic incident resulted in the death of one child, while another suffered severe burns on limbs.

Mark Undergoes Bronchoscopy After Smoke Inhalation

Mark reportedly suffered severe respiratory issues due to inhaling smoke during the incident. He underwent bronchoscopy treatment to clear his lungs. Pawan and his wife Anna Lezhneva arranged for Mark’s treatment in Singapore for several days before shifting him to Hyderabad for continued care.

While addressing a condolence event in Mangalagiri for the Pahalgam accident victims, Pawan Kalyan gave a heartfelt update on Mark’s health. “My son is still not fully recovered. He has been having traumatic nightmares at night, feeling like he’s falling off a building. We have started psychiatric treatment to help him overcome this trauma,” Pawan said.

Anna Lezhneva Offers Prayers at Tirumala for Mark’s Recovery

As a part of spiritual healing and faith, Anna Lezhneva offered special prayers at Tirumala temple for Mark’s speedy recovery. She also performed a head tonsure ritual and organized ‘Annadanam’ (free food distribution) for devotees.

Fans and Jana Sena Supporters Wish for Mark’s Recovery

The revelation about Mark’s condition has gone viral on social media. Fans of Pawan Kalyan and supporters of the Jana Sena Party have been expressing their heartfelt prayers and wishing for Mark’s speedy recovery online.

Pawan Kalyan Balancing Political and Film Responsibilities

Despite personal challenges, Pawan Kalyan continues to fulfill his duties as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh while also working on his upcoming films. His current projects include Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and OG. Of these, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to be released first.