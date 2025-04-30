Simhachalam Tragedy: Eight Devotees Killed as Wall Collapses During Chandanaotsavam Festival

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: A tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday (April 30) during the Chandanaotsavam festival at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, claiming the lives of eight devotees and injuring several others.

Wall Collapse Caused by Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds

The incident took place around 2:30 AM near the ₹300 ticket queue line close to the shopping complex, en route from Simhagiri Bus Stop to the main temple. According to initial reports, heavy rains and gusty winds led to the collapse of a newly constructed cement wall. A large tent reportedly flew off and landed on the wall, causing it to crumble over devotees waiting in line.

SDRF and Officials Launch Rescue Operations

Rescue operations were immediately launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with local authorities. Efforts are ongoing to clear the debris, as some individuals are suspected to still be trapped under the rubble. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to KGH Hospital, and officials fear the death toll may rise.

High-Level Officials Visit Incident Site

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha visited the site and reviewed the rescue efforts. Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendhira Prasad and Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi are also supervising the relief operations on-site.

Devotees Gather for Nijarupa Darshanam on Akshaya Tritiya

The incident occurred during one of the most sacred occasions at Simhachalam — Chandanaotsavam, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, when the deity is revealed in Nijarupa Darshanam (original form). Thousands of devotees had gathered for the once-a-year opportunity to witness Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy without the traditional sandalwood paste covering.

Special Rituals Held Before the Incident

Earlier that morning at around 1:00 AM, the temple priests performed Suprabhata Seva, followed by the removal of sandalwood paste using silver scrapers. Special abhishekams (holy rituals) were performed for the deity. The hereditary trustee Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his family were among the first to witness the Nijarupa Darshanam and offer the first sandalwood paste. Government officials, including Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, presented silk garments on behalf of the state and TTD authorities.