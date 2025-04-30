OU Alert: Osmania University Hostels to Shut Down from Tomorrow – Here’s Why!

Hyderabad: In a significant development for students of Osmania University, the administration has announced the closure of hostels and mess facilities across the campus from May 1 to May 31, 2025, due to the summer vacation period.

Official Circular Released by Chief Warden

The university’s Chief Warden issued an official circular today stating that, in light of the ongoing heatwave conditions in Telangana and the resulting shortage of drinking water and electricity, all residential and dining services within the campus will be temporarily suspended.

Students Urged to Cooperate Amid High Temperatures

Highlighting the intense summer temperatures and resource constraints, the administration has appealed to students to cooperate with the university’s decision for their own safety and well-being.

The circular clearly states that these orders will remain in effect until May 31, and that hostels and messes will reopen on June 1.

Closure Sparks Buzz on Campus

The sudden move to shut down hostels and mess facilities during summer break has become a hot topic among students, with many discussing its impact on their plans and academic routines.