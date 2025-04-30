Samantha Ruth Prabhu: “Don’t Think I’ve Ever Shied Away from Taking Risks”

New Delhi: As her debut production Subham prepares to hit theatres on May 9, actress-turned-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu is embracing a new chapter in her career. Speaking candidly about her evolution, she highlights the importance of risk-taking in both acting and producing, calling it essential for growth.

Experience Over Fear

Reflecting on her 15-year journey in cinema, Samantha

“You can’t expect meaningful change without taking risks, and I don’t think I’ve ever shied away from taking risks.”

She added that her extensive experience has now given her the confidence and clarity to back the stories she believes in.

Building Tralala Moving Pictures

Samantha also spoke about her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, calling it a team-driven effort:

“We are confident that we support each other fully, and we are committed to putting out work that’s intentional and never middling or half-hearted.”

The actress has already made a mark in the industry, having won two Nandi Awards and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

A Journey Marked by Versatility

Starting her acting career in 2010 with Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Samantha quickly rose to fame with Ye Maaya Chesave. Since then, she has starred in a variety of acclaimed films, including:

Neethaane En Ponvasantham

Eega

Dookudu

Mahanati

Theri

Majili

Rangasthalam

The Family Man (OTT series)

Her performances have consistently showcased her range and dedication to the craft.

Producing: A More Fulfilling Role

While Samantha still finds acting rewarding, producing brings a deeper sense of satisfaction.

“I think it’s just one part of the movie-making process. And when you’re a producer, there’s so much to learn about every aspect of filmmaking,” she said.

She emphasized how producing Subham has taught her more than any previous acting role.

Embracing the Role of a Storyteller

Looking ahead, Samantha is not restricting herself to any single genre.

“I’m open to exploring a wide range of stories, but naturally, as a woman, my perspective will shape the kind of narratives that I’m drawn to,” she shared.

She sees her unique voice as a strength, not a limitation, in shaping compelling, diverse stories.

Subham: A Genre-Defying Family Entertainer

The trailer for Subham was released on April 29, teasing a film packed with humor, horror, suspense, and heart. As Samantha gears up for the release, she remains excited and determined to contribute more meaningfully to cinema—both on and off screen.