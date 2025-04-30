Priyanka Chopra beams with joy as her family visits her on set

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra had a touching moment on set when her best friend, Tamanna Dutt, along with her son Thiaan, paid her a surprise visit. The trio spent quality time together, bringing a joyful break to the actress’s busy schedule.

Cherishing Bonds Like Family

Priyanka, who shares a deep and enduring bond with Tamanna, referred to the duo as “family” in a heartwarming Instagram Story. In the shared photo, Priyanka is seen radiating happiness as she poses with Tamanna and Thiaan. Dressed casually in a black t-shirt, comfy trousers, and shoes, the actress captioned the photo:

“My smile says it all..When your family visits set,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Weekend of Reconnection in Hyderabad

Despite her tight shooting schedule in Hyderabad, Priyanka made time to unwind over the weekend. She spent some cherished moments with Tamanna, taking a break from the hustle of filming. Tamanna later posted a heartfelt picture with Priyanka on Instagram, captioning it:

“Weekend well spent with my NRI. Will miss you babe.”

A Longstanding Friendship

Priyanka and Tamanna have been best friends for years, often showcasing their close friendship on social media. Whether it’s birthdays, vacations, or spontaneous meetups, the actress frequently shares snippets of their cherished moments together, celebrating their unbreakable bond.

Upcoming Film: Heads Of State

On the professional front, the 42-year-old actress is gearing up for her next release, “Heads Of State”, directed by Ilya Naishuller. Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent teaming up with characters played by John Cena and Idris Elba. Together, they must navigate a dangerous, disrupted diplomatic mission.

The action-packed film is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2.