Big Relief Coming? Petrol-Diesel Prices May Drop Soon – Here’s How Much

Petrol and diesel prices in India may soon see a significant drop, bringing relief to consumers. The global oil market trends suggest that fuel prices could fall sharply in the coming days. Reports from Gulf nations and the US indicate a potential impact on domestic fuel rates.

Crude Oil Prices Drop to New Lows

India’s fuel prices are linked to international crude oil rates, which have been on a downward trend for the third consecutive day. Brent crude oil is currently priced at $70 per barrel, while US crude oil stands at $66 per barrel.

This marks the first time since October that crude oil prices have fallen by over 2%. A slowdown in global demand has been a major factor in the declining prices. Experts believe that Indian oil companies (OMCs) will benefit from this trend. Once they recover previous losses, the companies may pass on the price reduction to consumers.

Why Are Crude Oil Prices Falling?

Several factors are driving the decline in crude oil prices, which could continue in the coming weeks. The increase in crude oil supply due to the US tariffs and the “Drill Baby Drill” program initiated by former US President Donald Trump is one of the key reasons. Additionally, the OPEC+ nations have decided to boost crude oil supply, fearing the impact of US tariffs. This increase in supply has led to a drop in oil prices.

Another major factor is the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The US is making efforts to resolve the conflict, and there are expectations that it may lift sanctions on Russia. If this happens, Russia could increase its oil exports, leading to further price reductions. Moreover, Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico is expected to impact global economic activity and fuel demand, which could push oil prices even lower.

Will Petrol and Diesel Prices Be Reduced?

With crude oil prices falling, Indian oil companies will be able to procure crude at lower rates. Once they compensate for previous losses, they might reduce petrol and diesel prices. If this happens, consumers in India could soon benefit from lower fuel costs.