Why Aadhaar Update for Children at 5 and 15 Years is Mandatory: Essential Guidelines for Parents

New Delhi: Aadhaar has become an essential identity document for every Indian citizen, playing a crucial role in various aspects such as school admissions, banking, government schemes, and competitive exams.

However, many parents remain unaware that Aadhaar updates are mandatory for children at the ages of 5 and 15. Failure to update Aadhaar on time can lead to complications in availing important services. This article provides a detailed guide on why and how to update your child’s Aadhaar at these crucial milestones.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), biometric updates are mandatory for Aadhaar cards issued to children. The process, known as Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), involves capturing updated biometric details, including photographs, fingerprints, and iris scans, to ensure the accuracy and validity of Aadhaar records.

Without these updates, children may face challenges in:

School and college admissions

Registering for competitive exams

Accessing government benefits and scholarships

Opening bank accounts

How is Aadhaar Issued for Children?

For children below 5 years, Aadhaar is issued without biometric details and is called Baal Aadhaar. The initial Aadhaar is generated based on the parent’s Aadhaar details and supporting documents. Since young children’s biometrics are not stable, updates are required at specific ages.

Once a child turns 5 years old, biometric details such as fingerprints and iris scans must be recorded for the first time. This step ensures the child’s Aadhaar details are accurately linked to their unique biometric identity. UIDAI provides this update free of cost to encourage parents to complete the process without delays.

Biometric features like fingerprints and iris patterns undergo changes as a child grows. Therefore, at 15 years of age, another biometric update is required to maintain the authenticity of the Aadhaar card. This ensures:

The child’s biometric records remain up-to-date

Accuracy in identity verification for higher education, banking, and employment

Continued eligibility for government schemes

Consequences of Not Updating Aadhaar

Failure to update Aadhaar at 5 and 15 years can lead to multiple challenges:

Ineligibility for school and college admissions : Many institutions require Aadhaar for student verification.

: Many institutions require Aadhaar for student verification. Difficulties in applying for competitive exams : Entrance exams often mandate Aadhaar authentication.

: Entrance exams often mandate Aadhaar authentication. Problems in accessing government schemes : Many welfare programs require valid Aadhaar for eligibility.

: Many welfare programs require valid Aadhaar for eligibility. Issues in banking transactions: Aadhaar-based KYC (Know Your Customer) verification is essential for opening and maintaining bank accounts.

Updating your child’s Aadhaar is a simple process and can be done at the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center. Follow these steps to ensure a hassle-free update:

Visit the Nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center Find your nearest center through the UIDAI website or the Bhuvan Aadhaar Portal. Carry the Required Documents Child’s current Aadhaar card

Parent’s Aadhaar card (for verification)

Any additional documents if required (such as birth certificate or school ID) Biometric Update Process The child’s fingerprints, iris scan, and new photograph will be captured.

will be captured. Parents must verify and approve the updated details. Form Submission and Verification A small Aadhaar update form needs to be filled out and submitted.

Verify all the information before submitting. Acknowledgment and Tracking Upon completion, you will receive an acknowledgment slip .

. Use the UIDAI website to track the status of the update.

UIDAI offers the first biometric update free of cost at 5 and 15 years. However, if any corrections or modifications are needed later, a small fee may be applicable. Parents should ensure updates are done within the stipulated time to avoid unnecessary expenses.

You can locate an Aadhaar Enrollment Center using two methods: