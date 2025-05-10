PG Student Booked for Instagram Post—But Was It Really Anti-National?

Mangaluru: A postgraduate student from Mangaluru University has been booked by the Konaje Police for allegedly posting an Instagram message opposing Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces’ recent retaliatory strikes following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

Student’s Post Sparks Controversy Over War Remarks

The student, identified as Reshma N. Bariga, a resident of Belalu near Belthangady in the communally sensitive Mangaluru district, shared a poem in Kannada accompanied by the hashtag #DikkaraOperationSindoora (Down with Operation Sindoor). The post described war as leading to “total darkness,” implying a strong anti-war sentiment.

FIR Registered Under Multiple Sections of IPC

Following a complaint by Chandrashekar Putta Marati of Kallahalli, the police registered an FIR against Reshma under various IPC sections:

Section 192 : Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot

: Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot Section 196 : Promoting enmity between different groups

: Promoting enmity between different groups Section 353(1)(b) & 353(2): Statements conducing to public mischief

Reshma Deletes Post, Issues Clarification

After facing backlash and demands for legal action from several individuals and Hindu organizations, Reshma deleted her post. She later posted a clarification, stating her post was a “call for peace” and not meant to undermine national security or disrespect the armed forces.

“I want peace and prosperity for all citizens of India. I am proud of my country and condemn terrorism in every form,” she stated.

Investigation Underway Amid Public Reactions

The case has stirred debate over the balance between freedom of expression and national sentiment during times of conflict. The police are continuing the investigation, and the university administration has yet to issue a statement regarding disciplinary action.