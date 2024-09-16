PM Modi chairs meeting of Shri Somnath Trust in Gandhinagar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Shri Somnath Trust in Gandhinagar.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: “In Gandhinagar, chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust. We took stock of ways to enhance the experience for pilgrims and further improve the various facilities.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi reached Gujarat on a two-day visit during which he will participate in a series of inaugurations and meetings.

“After memorable programmes in Jharkhand, landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. I will be attending various programmes in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad tomorrow, 16th September. In the morning, will interact with beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and thereafter take part in the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo at Mahatma Mandir,” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi added that he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development works worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

These projects cover energy, roads, housing and more. On Monday, the Prime Minister will kick off his engagements at around 9.45 a.m. by interacting with beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme in Gandhinagar.

Following this, at 10.30 a.m., he will inaugurate the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor Summit and Expo (RE-Invest) at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The programme is poised to highlight India’s impressive progress in renewable energy manufacturing and deployment.

It will feature a two-and-a-half-day conference attracting delegates from around the world. Attendees will engage in a comprehensive programme, including the Chief Ministerial Plenary, CEO Roundtable, and specialised discussions on innovative financing, green hydrogen, and future energy solutions. Germany, Australia, Denmark and Norway are participating in the event as ‘Partner Countries’.

Gujarat is the host state and the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh are participating as ‘Partner States’.

The summit will honour the important contributors to India’s remarkable achievement of over 200 GW of installed non-fossil fuel capacity. There will be an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge innovations from public and private sector companies, startups, and major industry players.

This exhibition will underscore India’s commitment to a sustainable future.