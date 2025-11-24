PM Modi congratulates India’s World Boxing Cup Finals medal winners

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India’s boxers for their remarkable showing at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals, where the team delivered a sweeping performance with medals in each of the 20 events. The contingent finished with an impressive haul of 20 medals, including nine gold, six silver, and five bronze, at the tournament held in Greater Noida. The tournament features the top eight athletes from the two preceding World Boxing Cup legs.

PM Modi lauded the athletes for their ‘extraordinary, record-breaking performances,’ saying their achievements reflect the strength and spirit of Indian sport as he wrote on X, “Our phenomenal athletes delivered an extraordinary, record-breaking performance at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025! They brought home an unprecedented 20 medals including 9 Golds. This is due to the resolve and determination of our boxers. Congratulations to them. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead.”

The female boxers delivered a sweeping surge of gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals, with Minakshi (48 kg), Preeti (54 kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70 kg) and Nupur (80+ kg) each clinching top honours. They were joined by Nikhat Zareen (51 kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57 kg) and Parveen (60 kg), who also stood atop the podium, bringing the women’s tally to seven gold medals.

India’s male boxers Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Hitesh Gulia (70 kg) secured two gold medals, while silver medals were won by Jadumani Singh (50 kg), Pawan Bartwal (55 kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65 kg), Ankush Panghal (80 kg) and Narendra Berwal (90+ kg). The contingent further bolstered its medal haul through Pooja Rani, who claimed silver in the 80 kg division, while Neeraj Phogat (65 kg) and Saweety Boora (75 kg) added bronze. Rounding out the campaign, Jugnoo (85 kg) and Naveen (90 kg) contributed bronze medals to India’s impressive overall performance.