PM Modi inaugurates natural farming summit in Coimbatore, releases Rs 18,000-cr under PM KISAN scheme

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

A vibrant reception was accorded by the South India Organic Farmers Federation upon his arrival at the summit venue.

The exhibition showcased organic produce, natural farming innovations, and best practices. The Prime Minister visited several stalls set up by farmers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

During the interaction, farmers enthusiastically took photographs with him. Farmer leader P.R. Pandian was among the prominent participants. After inaugurating the summit, PM Modi emphasised India’s push towards sustainable agriculture.

Also Read: PM-KISAN scheme: More than Rs 3.70 lakh crore disbursed to over 11 crore farmer families

During the event, he released the 21st instalment of the ‘PM-KISAN’ scheme, disbursing Rs 18,000 crore to benefit 9 crore farmers across the country.

Under the scheme, each farmer receives an annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000.

In Tamil Nadu alone, 21.8 lakh farmers have benefited, including 44,837 farmers from Coimbatore district.

Farmers felicitated the Prime Minister with a traditional garland and presented him with a symbolic kaalavandi (bullock cart) memento. The Prime Minister also presented awards to achievers in natural farming and interacted with scientists and trained practitioners.

The Prime Minister came from Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

At the Coimbatore International Airport, Prime Minister Modi was received by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan, State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister L. Murugan, and senior officials.

Representing the Tamil Nadu government, Minister Swaminathan welcomed the Prime Minister. After his arrival, PM Modi held a roadshow from the airport to the CODISSIA grounds, where BJP workers and thousands of people lined the route to greet him.

Meanwhile, a multi-layer security blanket was enforced for the event, with a five-tier protection system deployed around the CODISSIA complex. The entire venue was placed under the control of the Special Protection Group (SPG), and over 3,000 police personnel were stationed in and around the area.

Drone flying was prohibited, and intensified surveillance was carried out along Coimbatore-Avinashi Road.

The summit has drawn thousands of organic farmers from across South India, marking one of the region’s largest gatherings focused on natural and sustainable agricultural practices.