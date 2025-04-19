PM Modi to Visit Saudi Arabia on April 22–23, 2025: Strategic Ties in Focus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23, 2025, at the invitation of His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom.

This marks PM Modi’s third official visit to the Kingdom, following previous trips in 2016 and 2019, underlining the growing strength and importance of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Background of Strengthened Diplomatic Ties

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit is a follow-up to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s state visit to India in September 2023, where he attended the G20 Summit in New Delhi and co-chaired the inaugural India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council.

India and Saudi Arabia share a deep-rooted relationship based on historic trade, cultural connections, and mutual geopolitical interests. In the past decade, their engagement has expanded across strategic sectors.

Key Areas of Cooperation to Be Discussed

During this high-level visit, leaders are expected to focus on:

Defence and security cooperation

Energy partnerships

Trade and investment opportunities

Technology and innovation

Education and healthcare

Regional and global strategic dialogue

The MEA emphasized that this visit reflects the importance India places on its partnership with Riyadh, and it is likely to pave the way for new collaborations and deepen existing ties.

Strategic Significance of the Visit

The upcoming meeting will serve as a platform for both sides to consolidate strategic initiatives, review progress on past agreements, and advance cooperation in priority sectors. It is also expected to address key regional and global issues of mutual interest, enhancing India’s role in the Middle East’s geopolitical landscape.

A Boost to Indo-Saudi Partnership

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia is set to be a milestone in India’s West Asia diplomacy, reinforcing the country’s position as a key strategic partner. The outcomes of the visit are expected to contribute significantly to regional stability, economic collaboration, and the broader Indo-Gulf engagement.