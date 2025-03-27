PM Modi’s Letter to Bangladesh: A Diplomatic Move That Could Shape Future Relations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a heartfelt letter to Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to Bangladesh’s interim government, celebrating Bangladesh’s National Day and reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations. The letter, highlighting mutual sensitivity and shared history, aims to further enhance the partnership between India and Bangladesh.

PM Modi Commends Shared History and Strengthening Bilateral Relations

In his letter, PM Modi congratulated Yunus and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangladesh’s National Day, marking the significance of this historic day as a reminder of the shared sacrifices that laid the foundation of the strong ties between the two nations. PM Modi expressed that the spirit of the Bangladesh Liberation War continues to guide the relationship between India and Bangladesh.

“This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices that have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership. The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our peoples,” Modi wrote in his message.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the mutual commitment of both countries to advancing their partnership, based on “mutual sensitivity to each other’s interests and concerns,” which is key to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the region.

President Murmu Extends Warm Greetings to Bangladesh’s Leaders

Alongside PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin on the occasion of Bangladesh’s National Day. She reiterated India’s unwavering support for a democratic and progressive Bangladesh, emphasizing the importance of the shared history between the two nations.

“On behalf of the government, the people of India, and my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day,” President Murmu said in her message.

Tensions and Concerns in Bilateral Relations

Relations between India and Bangladesh have faced challenges in recent years, particularly following political changes in Bangladesh. The toppling of the Awami League government and the rise of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate, have led to heightened tensions. Since the formation of the interim government, concerns have been raised regarding attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

India has shared its concerns with the Bangladesh government regarding the situation, and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar confirmed that the Indian government is actively engaging with Bangladesh at various levels to address these issues. Dr. Jaishankar also emphasized that India will continue to raise concerns over such matters as the situation develops.

Yunus Reflects on Bangladesh’s Challenges and Regional Cooperation

On the occasion of Bangladesh’s National Day, Muhammad Yunus reflected on the sacrifices made during the 1971 Liberation War and spoke about the current challenges facing the country. Yunus paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War and condemned the atrocities committed by the Pakistani military on the night of March 25, 1971. He also stressed the importance of remembering history and the need for regional cooperation in building a joint economy involving Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

A Commitment to Peace and Prosperity

The diplomatic exchanges between India and Bangladesh emphasize the importance of mutual respect, shared history, and continued collaboration. Both nations are committed to strengthening their bilateral relationship, guided by common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity. As both leaders look toward the future, India’s support for a democratic Bangladesh remains steadfast, while both countries work toward resolving challenges in the interest of their people and the region.