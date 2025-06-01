PMJ Jewels Launches PMJ SuperStar Bracelet and Unveils ‘Celebrating Daughters’ Campaign in Tamil Featuring Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni

PMJ Jewels, South India’s most admired fine jewellery brand, made a grand statement with the launch of its exclusive PMJ SuperStar Bracelet at its Coimbatore store. The event was attended by elite customers of the brand and marked the unveiling of a product that blends timeless design with modern craftsmanship. This limited edition bracelet, available for both men and women, will be launched across all PMJ Jewels outlets starting May 31.

The PMJ SuperStar Bracelet is a tribute to strength, style, and legacy, celebrating the “SuperStar” in everyone. Meticulously designed with Swiss-sourced rubber—highly stretchable, durable, and feather-light—it offers unmatched comfort and lasting form. Inspired by the legacy of Mahesh Babu, the bracelet is a symbol of resilience and elegance, crafted to endure for generations.

In addition to the bracelet launch, PMJ Jewels also premiered a heartwarming short film as part of its new brand campaign, ‘Celebrating Daughters’, in Tamil. The campaign features PMJ’s brand ambassador, Superstar Mahesh Babu, and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, capturing the special bond between fathers and daughters. The film beautifully aligns with PMJ’s half-saree and bridal jewellery collections, highlighting the emotional connection that jewellery holds in every family.

Through this campaign, PMJ Jewels reinforces its commitment to designing jewellery that carries deep emotional and cultural significance. The launch marks the beginning of a new journey for the brand—one that embraces tradition while celebrating modern relationships, especially those rooted in family and legacy.

Known for its attention to detail and timeless artistry, PMJ Jewels continues to craft jewellery that not only adorns but also tells a story—one that will resonate with families across Tamil Nadu and beyond for generations to come.