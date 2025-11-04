Begumpet Police Crack Dacoity Case Within 24 Hours, Arrest Five Including Minor

Hyderabad: In a swift and efficient operation, the Begumpet Police cracked two dacoity cases within just 24 hours, arresting five members of a six-member gang, including one minor, who were involved in a series of late-night assaults and robberies near Parade Grounds and Clock Tower, Secunderabad.

According to police officials, the incidents took place on November 2 and 3, 2025, when unsuspecting victims were attacked, threatened with knives, and robbed of cash, mobile phones, and wristwatches. The accused even coerced victims into transferring money through digital payment apps before fleeing the scene.

Investigations revealed that all members of the gang — residents of Mudfort, Sikh Village, and Picket — were habitual drinkers who regularly gathered at Central Wines, Bowenpally. Under the influence of alcohol, they conspired to carry out robberies to make quick money. The group used an auto-rickshaw (TS13UD1633), owned by one of the accused, to move around and target lone individuals in isolated areas during the night.

Within hours of launching the investigation, police teams tracked down the suspects using CCTV footage and technical analysis. The operation led to the arrest of four adult offenders and one Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), while one accused, Shiva, remains absconding.

Arrested accused:

Vannam Rajesh (18) – Auto driver and owner of the vehicle used in the crime Boya Narasimha (18) – GHMC worker Boorvathi Karthik (18) – Labourer Parshuram (20) – Labourer (knife recovered) One minor (CCL)

Absconding: Shiva, resident of Mudfort, Secunderabad

During the operation, police seized ₹5,500 in cash, the auto-rickshaw, two mobile phones, a knife, and a knuckle duster used in the assaults.

The Begumpet Police commended the efforts of the investigating team for their prompt action and coordination in cracking the case in record time.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant, especially during late-night hours. People are advised to avoid isolated or poorly lit areas and to immediately report any suspicious movements or incidents by calling Dial 100 or 112 for quick police response and assistance.

Police officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring that such criminal elements are swiftly brought to justice.