Hyderabad Police Foil Murder Plot, Arrest Rowdy Sheeter and Gang with Weapons

In a major breakthrough, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team of Hyderabad, along with Bandlaguda Police, apprehended six members of a gang allegedly plotting a murder. The gang was led by a notorious rowdy sheeter, Mohd Jaber, and the police seized 12 coconut shell cutting knives, 5 mobile phones, and a Maruti Ciaz car during the operation.

Key Accused: Mohd Jaber – A History of Violent Crime

The prime accused, Mohd Jaber (43), a resident of Pahadi Shareef, RR District, is a well-known rowdy sheeter with a long criminal history, including 12 cases ranging from murder, extortion, snatching, and arms-related offenses. He was previously a close aide of ex-rowdy sheeter Mohd Murtuza Ali but later became his rival due to personal differences.

Jaber has already been detained twice under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act and is currently wanted in another arms case registered at Langer House Police Station.

List of Accused

Mohd Jaber, 43 – Real estate dealer, rowdy sheeter of Rajendranagar PS Zameer Khan, 30 – Welding worker Syed Sha Abdul Jabbar @ Suleman, 22 – A/C helper, rowdy sheeter of Bandlaguda PS Mohammed Rahmath @ Sonu, 28 – Ola driver Syed Shah Abdul Mannan @ Salman, 31 – A/C technician Mohd Nasir, 33 – Painter

(Two others, Mouseen and Azher, are absconding.)

Seized Property

12 coconut shell cutting knives

5 mobile phones

1 Maruti Ciaz car

Case Background and Charges

The accused conspired to eliminate Jaber’s rival, Mohd Murtuza Ali. According to police, they had procured coconut shell knives as part of their plan. A previous attempt in 2019 to murder Murtuza Ali had also led to Jaber’s arrest.

Based on credible intelligence, the police apprehended the suspects and registered a case under:

Cr. No. 182/2025 U/Sec 25(1)(B)(3) Arms Act and 61(2) BNS (formerly 120-B IPC) at Langer House Police Station.

Ongoing Investigation

Police confirmed that several of the arrested gang members have prior criminal records. The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are expected.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sri S. Raghavendra, Inspector (South Zone Task Force) and K. Gurunath, Inspector (Bandlaguda PS), along with dedicated staff and sub-inspectors from both teams.