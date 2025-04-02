Police Lathicharge University of Hyderabad Students Protesting Kancha Gachibowli Land Auction

Hyderabad: Tension escalated at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday as Telangana police resorted to lathicharge against students and faculty members protesting the clearing and auctioning of biodiversity-rich land in Kancha Gachibowli.

The incident occurred when the University of Hyderabad Teachers Association (UHTA) organized a rally from Ambedkar Auditorium to the university’s east campus in solidarity with the protesting students.

Protest Turns Chaotic

Initially, a scuffle broke out between students and police, who had set up barricades at the east campus where excavators were clearing the forested land. Students raised slogans like “Police Go Back,” “Awaaz Do Hum Ek Hain,” and “Ladenge Jeetenge” as they attempted to breach the barricades.

As tensions flared, police resorted to lathicharge, forcibly dispersing students and faculty members.

Indefinite Strike by Students

Meanwhile, the UoH Students’ Union, which had called for an indefinite strike at the university’s administration building, continued their protest overnight. Students brought mattresses and spent the night at the site in defiance of the administration’s actions.

According to student representatives, the university registrar is expected to hold discussions with them on the land issue later in the day. However, the protesters remain firm in their demand to halt the clearing of land, citing environmental concerns and biodiversity loss.

The protests have sparked widespread support online, with netizens amplifying the movement under the hashtags #SaveHCU and #AllEyesOnHCU.