Police lodges FIR against people who raised slogans outside Owaisi’s Delhi residence

New Delhi: A group of people gathered outside the residence of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and raised slogans and splashed black paint. Police has registered a case in the matter, officials said on Friday.

Delhi Police officials said a case under sections 143, 506, 153A and 147 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged at the Parliament Street Police station.

On Thursday, some persons came to Owaisi’s residence and created a commotion, they said. They matter is being investigated, police added.