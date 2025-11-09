Police Raid Hotel in Erragadda After Tip-Off on Cash Distribution; 11 Detained

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Erragadda on Sunday night after police conducted a surprise raid on a hotel following information that Congress leaders were allegedly distributing cash to voters ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off from the hotel management, the police team reached the location and conducted thorough checks. During the operation, 11 individuals were detained for questioning in connection with the alleged money distribution. All the detained persons were later shifted to the local police station for further investigation.

Also Read: TPCC Chief Predicts 30,000–50,000 Vote Margin for Congress in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

According to sources, police officials are verifying the authenticity of the information and are examining CCTV footage from the premises. Authorities have not yet confirmed the total amount of money involved, but preliminary reports suggest that the cash may have been intended for influencing voters in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked political tension in the area, with both ruling and opposition party workers gathering near the hotel as police continued their investigation late into the night.