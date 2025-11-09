TPCC Chief Predicts 30,000–50,000 Vote Margin for Congress in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed his optimism that Congress candidate Naveen Yadav is poised to secure victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election, anticipating a winning margin of between 30,000 and 50,000 votes.

Addressing the media in Yousufguda, Hyderabad, on Sunday, the TPCC President remarked that the public is skeptical of the false surveys conducted by various channels, which he described as part of the BRS’s schemes.

He stated, “Voters will base their decision on a comparison between a decade of mismanagement under the BRS and two years of development and welfare led by Congress.”

The TPCC chief also noted, “Union Minister Kishan Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao are essentially compromising Deepak Reddy’s position. Casting a vote for BRS or BJP in Jubilee Hills is akin to choosing NOTA.”

Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that Naveen Yadav is a leader who understands and empathises with the issues faced by the residents of Jubilee Hills, asserting that no amount of misleading strategies from BRS and BJP leaders will convince the public otherwise.

“We have distributed 15,000 ration cards in Jubilee Hills. The people are committed to supporting development and welfare initiatives. Regardless of the tricks and insincere performances from BRS leaders, the Congress party candidate is poised to secure victory,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Vakkati Srihari, and several other key leaders also participated in the media conference.