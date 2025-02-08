Police Seize 12 Kg of Illicit Drugs in Afghanistan, Arrest One Smuggler

In a major drug bust, Afghan police have confiscated 12 kilograms of illicit drugs in the northern Baghlan province and arrested one individual connected to drug trafficking. The operation took place in the Banu district, where authorities discovered the contraband, including 12 kilograms of hashish, according to district police chief Qari Naqibullah Muhammadi.

Afghan Police Intensify Efforts Against Drug Trafficking

The arrest and drug seizure highlight ongoing efforts by Afghan authorities to curb the production and smuggling of illicit substances in the country. Muhammadi emphasized that police would not allow the cultivation or trafficking of illegal drugs such as hashish, poppy, or substances used in heroin production within the province.

The discovery of this large drug cache is part of a broader initiative to combat narcotics trafficking and to ensure the safety of the community from the devastating effects of illegal drug trade activities.

Separate Drug Bust in Nangarhar Province

In a separate operation, Afghan counter-narcotics police uncovered 102 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” in Nangarhar province, located in the eastern part of the country. The methamphetamine was seized at the Torkham border crossing point between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Authorities arrested one individual in connection with the seizure, and the case has been referred to the judiciary for further investigation and legal action.

Increasing Efforts to Combat Drug Production and Trafficking

This drug seizure comes on the heels of a successful operation in the western province of Nimroz, where Afghan police had earlier seized 200 kilograms of methamphetamine in September of the previous year. The Afghan caretaker government remains committed to fighting the production and trafficking of illegal drugs throughout the war-torn country.

In a significant step last month, the Afghan counter-narcotics department destroyed over 10.5 tonnes of illegal drugs in Bamiyan province, including opium poppy, hashish, and chemicals used in the manufacture of heroin. These drugs were publicly burned in a ceremony as part of a crackdown on illicit drug activities. The police in Bamiyan have also implemented a strict ban on poppy cultivation and drug trafficking within the province.

Afghanistan’s Ongoing Battle with Narcotics

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest producers of opiates, with the highest rate of drug users globally. In 2015, the country reported a drug use rate of 12.6% among adults, nearly double the global average of 5.2%. The addiction crisis continues to affect a significant portion of the population, with at least one family member in one-third of Afghan households struggling with substance abuse.

As Afghan authorities intensify their efforts to combat drug trafficking and production, the nation’s ongoing battle against illicit drug trade remains a critical issue for both local communities and the global community.