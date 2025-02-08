US Stands Firm: February 18 Deadline for Israeli Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon Approaches

Beirut: On February 7, 2025, US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the February 18 deadline for Israeli forces to complete their withdrawal from southern Lebanon. During a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, Ortagus stressed that the deadline, part of ongoing negotiations with both the Lebanese and Israeli governments, is a critical part of efforts to bring stability to the region.

The deadline will ensure that Israeli forces complete their withdrawal from southern Lebanon and that Lebanese troops are redeployed to the region. Ortagus also stressed that the newly formed Lebanese government must remain committed to reform, specifically emphasizing the need to ensure Hezbollah’s exclusion from political power.

Lebanese President Highlights Key Aspects of Agreement

In response, President Aoun highlighted the significance of the February 18 deadline, underlining its importance for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the terms of the agreement reached in November 2024. Aoun called for an immediate cessation of Israeli attacks, the release of Lebanese prisoners, and the reconstruction of areas damaged during Israeli military operations.

Aoun also confirmed that the Lebanese army is prepared to take over areas from which Israeli forces will withdraw and emphasized that cooperation with international peacekeeping forces will continue to stabilize the region.

Lebanon’s Political Situation and Path to Reform

During the meeting, President Aoun also addressed Lebanon’s internal political situation, stating that consultations to form a new government were nearing completion. He expressed hope that the new government will be able to fulfill the aspirations of the Lebanese people for reform and long-term stability.

Also Read: Crashed Plane Found in Alaska, All 10 Onboard Confirmed Dead

US Stands Firm: February 18 Deadline for Israeli Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon Approaches

This diplomatic reaffirmation of the February 18 deadline comes amid ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability along Lebanon’s southern border, marking a significant step in the region’s political and security landscape.