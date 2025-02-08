Crashed Plane Found in Alaska, All 10 Onboard Confirmed Dead

San Francisco: The US Coast Guard has confirmed the discovery of a crashed plane that went missing along Alaska’s western coast, with all 10 individuals onboard confirmed dead. The wreckage of the turboprop Cessna Caravan, which was operated by Bering Air, was found approximately 54 km southeast of Nome, Alaska, following an extensive search operation.

The aircraft, which was carrying nine passengers and a pilot, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon after losing contact while en route from Unalakleet to Nome. The US Coast Guard confirmed that the plane went missing about 19 km offshore, sparking a search in poor weather conditions with low visibility.

Search Effort Amidst Challenging Conditions

The search for the plane’s wreckage was carried out by the US Coast Guard and other agencies despite challenging weather conditions, including low visibility. The wreckage was eventually located after several hours of searching. The plane’s last recorded position was tracked by FlightRadar24, which showed it was over water about 38 minutes after departing Unalakleet. The flight, which typically takes less than an hour, lost contact shortly before reaching Nome.

Confirmed Casualties and Notifications Sent to Families

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department reported on Friday that the families of all 10 individuals aboard the plane have been notified of the tragic outcome. Lt. Ben Endres of the Alaska State Troopers confirmed that all passengers on the commuter flight were adults. The passengers included two individuals who were on a work trip for a non-profit tribal health organization. The identities of the other victims have not been released at this time.

Investigation and Ongoing Safety Concerns

This crash is one of several recent aviation tragedies being investigated by US air safety officials. Authorities are also examining two other major incidents: a midair collision near Washington, DC, involving a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet that resulted in 67 fatalities, as well as a separate medevac jet crash in Philadelphia that claimed seven lives.

The tragic discovery of the plane in Alaska adds to ongoing concerns about air travel safety in the US, as investigations into these incidents continue.