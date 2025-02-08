Tensions Escalate: India Summons Bangladesh Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Controversial Remarks

New Delhi: On February 7, 2025, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh’s Acting High Commissioner, Md. Nural Islam, following the ongoing tension between the two nations. The move comes after Bangladesh lodged a formal protest over remarks made by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. India expressed concerns over continued negative remarks from Bangladeshi authorities, particularly those that seem to hold India responsible for internal issues in Bangladesh.

In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal conveyed India’s desire for a positive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. However, he noted that regular statements from Bangladeshi authorities have been portraying India negatively, which has hindered the atmosphere of bilateral relations.

Jaiswal further clarified that comments attributed to Sheikh Hasina should be regarded as her individual opinions, and that India plays no role in them. “Such remarks should not be conflated with India’s position,” he stated, adding that while India seeks a constructive relationship, Bangladesh should avoid actions that damage bilateral ties.

Bangladesh Protests False Statements by Sheikh Hasina

On Thursday, Bangladesh lodged a strong protest against India, criticizing Sheikh Hasina’s remarks, particularly her comments about the vandalism of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house. The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the former Prime Minister’s statements as “false and fabricated,” accusing her of making hostile comments while in exile in India. These remarks, according to Bangladesh, have contributed to instability in the country.

The Ministry’s protest note expressed serious concerns over the ongoing statements by Hasina, which it believes are instigating unrest and hurting the sentiments of the Bangladeshi people. The note emphasized the importance of maintaining mutual respect and healthy relations between the two nations.

Bangladesh Sees Increasing Violence Amid Political Unrest

The situation in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate, with widespread violence and arson attacks targeting properties associated with Hasina’s Awami League party. Several houses of Awami League leaders have been attacked and torched, and murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have been defaced in numerous districts. Protesters also targeted Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Dhanmondi residence in Dhaka, leading to significant damage.

On Friday, Sheikh Selim’s house, a prominent Awami League member, was set on fire in Dhaka, causing further unrest. Protests continued in various districts, including Noakhali, where the home of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was damaged in an arson attack.

Sheikh Hasina’s Exile and Arrest Warrants

Sheikh Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 2024 after fleeing Bangladesh following a student-led uprising that ended her 16-year rule. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several of her former officials for alleged crimes against humanity and genocide.

Also Read: Hamas to Release 3 Israeli Hostages in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

Tensions Escalate: India Summons Bangladesh Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Controversial Remarks

The political and social unrest in Bangladesh continues to create tension between India and its neighboring country, with both governments striving to maintain diplomatic relations despite the ongoing disputes.