Hamas to Release 3 Israeli Hostages in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

Israel has announced that it will receive three Israeli hostages from Hamas today as part of a ceasefire-hostage exchange deal. The hostages—Ohad Ben Ami, 56, a dual Israeli German citizen, Eli Sharabi, 52, and Or Levy, 34—were kidnapped during a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The hostages will be released in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners, a move facilitated through mediation by various countries.

Details of the Hostage Exchange

The three Israeli hostages will be returned as part of the ongoing agreement between Israel and Hamas. Ohad Ben Ami, a father of three, was taken hostage alongside his wife, who was later released during a brief ceasefire in November 2023. Eli Sharabi, a resident of Kibbutz Beeri, lost his wife and teenage daughters in the attack. Or Levy, a computer programmer, was captured while taking shelter at the Nova music festival, and his wife was killed during the assault.

Hamas has previously released 18 hostages, including five Thai citizens, as part of the ongoing exchange process.

Israel to Release 183 Palestinian Prisoners

In return for the release of the Israeli hostages, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners. The list of prisoners includes 18 individuals sentenced to life imprisonment, 54 serving long sentences, and 111 from the Gaza Strip who were arrested after the October 7 attack. This exchange marks the fifth stage of the hostage-prisoner deal, following four previous releases that resulted in 18 hostages and around 600 Palestinian prisoners being freed.

Ongoing Negotiations and Ceasefire Deal Phases

The negotiations for the second phase of the deal are still ongoing. This phase is expected to involve the release of dozens more hostages in exchange for additional Palestinian prisoners, as well as the continuation of the ceasefire agreement. As of January 19, the first phase of the ceasefire stipulates that Hamas must release 33 hostages, while Israel will continue to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return.

Trump’s Proposal for Gaza

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has made headlines with his controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and redevelop the area as an international travel destination. The idea has been widely criticized by regional Arab governments and Palestinians, who view it as an attempt at ethnic cleansing. Trump, however, maintains that the plan has been “very well received,” despite widespread rejection.

Ceasefire and Israeli Military Operations

Israeli forces have withdrawn from much of Gaza as per the ceasefire agreement but maintain a presence in border areas. The military has issued warnings to Palestinians to avoid areas where Israeli troops are operating, with reports of force being used against individuals violating the terms of the ceasefire.

As the situation unfolds, negotiations continue for the release of additional hostages and the finalization of the ceasefire terms.