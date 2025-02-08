What Has Donald Trump Not Done Yet? Potential Policy Actions on the Horizon

Atlanta: Donald Trump’s second term has already seen a flood of policy changes and political moves that have shaken Washington and the world. Many of his actions have come from his “Agenda 47” campaign proposals, the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, and other hard-right influencers who hold sway in the White House. However, there are several significant policy proposals that Trump discussed on the campaign trail but has not yet attempted to implement. Here’s a look at some of these major pending actions.

Shuttering the Department of Education

The Department of Education has long been a target for the right, and Trump’s administration has prepared an executive order that could lead to the department’s closure or substantial downsizing. While Trump has expressed a desire for Education Secretary Linda McMahon to eliminate her own position, the challenge lies in dismantling an agency that is legally established and funds billions of dollars in educational programs.

Tightening Restrictions on Abortion Pills and Other Actions

Trump has maintained a complicated stance on abortion. While he celebrated the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, he has also proposed restricting access to abortion pills. Project 2025 outlines a plan to roll back the approval of abortion medications, particularly mifepristone, and reinstate earlier safety protocols. The proposal also considers using the 1873 Comstock Act to block the mailing of abortion-related materials.

Also Read: Will US Sanctions on Iranian Oil Trade Halt Tehran’s Nuclear Ambitions?

Nationalizing School Choice and Dismantling Teacher Tenure

Trump’s administration could push for “universal school choice,” using federal resources to subsidize private school tuition. He has also promised to end teacher tenure, a policy typically managed at the state level, and has voiced support for empowering parents to make decisions about principals in public schools.

Targeting Universities

Trump’s agenda also includes taking aim at universities, which he has criticized for harboring “Marxist maniacs and lunatics.” He has suggested taking control of the accreditation process for higher education institutions and taxing large endowments at private universities. Trump’s goal is to redirect funds from these endowments into creating an “American Academy” that would offer college credentials at no tuition cost.

More Tariffs and Tax Cuts

Trump has imposed tariffs on China and threatened similar border levies on goods from Mexico and Canada. He has pledged to introduce more tariffs and tax cuts, including the “Trump Reciprocal Trade Act,” which would aim to reverse U.S. trade deficits and boost domestic production. Additionally, Trump has proposed further tax reforms, including exempting tips, Social Security benefits, and overtime pay from income taxes.

Rolling Back Federal Labor Laws

Project 2025 envisions a rollback of Biden administration rules that expanded overtime qualifications for millions of workers. The proposal also seeks to weaken key labor laws such as the Fair Labor Standards Act, making it easier for teenagers to take on dangerous jobs and for businesses to bypass safety regulations.

Ending the Wars in Ukraine and Israel

Trump has repeatedly pledged to quickly end the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict. While Trump has suggested a U.S. takeover of Gaza and has floated the idea of Ukraine reimbursing the U.S. for military aid with access to its rare earth minerals, no concrete plans have emerged yet. Trump has promised to negotiate peace settlements and asked Europe to reimburse the U.S. for the cost of rebuilding stockpiles sent to Ukraine.

As Trump’s second term progresses, these are just a few of the substantial policy proposals that could soon come to the forefront of his administration. Whether these actions will materialize will depend on the political climate, Congressional support, and the direction of Trump’s evolving political agenda.