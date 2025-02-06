Will US Sanctions on Iranian Oil Trade Halt Tehran’s Nuclear Ambitions?

Washington: The United States Department of Treasury has announced sanctions on a network of individuals and companies accused of facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China. This latest move targets over a dozen people and firms, including those based in China, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on Iranian and Indian nationals, crew management firms, and a collection of ships associated with the illicit shipments. The sanctions aim to undermine Iran’s ability to finance its nuclear program, as well as its development of ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and support for regional terrorist proxy groups.

Sanctions Aim to Curb Iran’s Nuclear and Military Activities

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained that the Iranian regime continues to use oil revenues to fund its nuclear ambitions and military activities. “The Iranian regime remains focused on leveraging its oil revenues to fund the development of its nuclear program, to produce its deadly ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and to support its regional terrorist proxy groups,” Bessent said in a statement.

This action comes as part of the U.S. government’s ongoing pressure campaign aimed at curbing Iran‘s destabilizing activities and nuclear ambitions.

Also Read: Have Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Formed an Alliance with Hamas? Here is What Pakistan Says

U.S. Administration’s Sanctions Approach Criticized

Bessent, during his confirmation hearings, had criticized the Biden administration’s sanctions policies, advocating for a more assertive sanctions approach against both Iran and Russia. He expressed support for a stronger, “muscular” sanctions regime to counter these countries’ activities.

In response, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce emphasized that the U.S. would use all available tools to hold Iran accountable for its actions. “We will use all tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable for its destabilizing activities and pursuit of nuclear weapons that threaten the civilized world,” she said in a statement.

Trump’s Executive Orders and Sanctions on Iran

The sanctions coincide with President Donald Trump’s recent executive order aimed at intensifying pressure on Iran. Trump made it clear that the U.S. would not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, stating, “We don’t want to be tough on Iran. We don’t want to be tough on anybody. But they just can’t have a nuclear bomb.”

Trump also emphasized the stakes in his remarks to reporters, saying he had instructed his advisers to take decisive action should Iran seek to harm him. “I’ve given my advisers instructions to obliterate Iran if it assassinates me,” Trump remarked.

While tensions continue to rise, Iranian officials have signaled that they are waiting for further clarity on whether President Trump is open to negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Key Takeaways from the Sanctions Announcement

The U.S. has sanctioned over a dozen individuals and companies linked to Iranian oil shipments to China.

These sanctions target those responsible for facilitating Iran’s oil exports, which fund its nuclear and missile programs.

The U.S. government continues to take an assertive stance on Iranian activities, particularly in terms of nuclear proliferation and regional instability.

The Treasury’s actions are part of broader efforts to apply maximum pressure on Iran to curb its nuclear ambitions and military activities.