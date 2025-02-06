Have Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Formed an Alliance with Hamas? Here is What Pakistan Says

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Foreign Office has responded with skepticism to recent media reports suggesting that terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) have formed an alliance with Hamas. The claims emerged from Indian media outlets, which cited the attendance of Hamas spokesperson Khaled Qaddumi at a conference held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on February 5.

Spokesperson’s Response on Media Claims

When asked about the reports, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, expressed uncertainty, stating, “I have to check the facts on this. I am not aware of it. I’ll check with the relevant departments and get back to you on this.” He did not specify when further details would be provided.

Khan Stresses Kashmir Resolution for Regional Stability

Khan was also asked to comment on the broader issue of Kashmir and its significance to South Asian stability. He reiterated Pakistan’s position that a resolution to the Kashmir dispute is critical for unlocking the region’s full potential and ensuring a prosperous future for the subcontinent.

In a separate matter, Khan addressed the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan concerning the design of the Kishen Ganga and Rathlay hydroelectric plants. He announced that the World Bank had appointed Michael Lino as a neutral expert to address the points of contention. Pakistan welcomed the clarity brought by the decision, which affirms the binding nature of the Kishen Ganga court of arbitration awards.

Alleged Terrorist Alliance

Despite the media reports, Pakistan has yet to provide conclusive evidence supporting the claim of a connection between the terror outfits and Hamas, leaving the matter unresolved for now.