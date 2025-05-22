Hyderabad: Policemen Caught Sleeping During Night Patrol in Bandlaguda

In a startling incident, two policemen from Bandlaguda police station were found sleeping during duty hours late Wednesday night. The personnel – Constable Shahbaz and Home Guard Imran – were assigned to night patrol duty in a police vehicle but were discovered fast asleep in a room belonging to a gutkha trader in Kings Avenue Colony, Bandlaguda.

Special Team Conducts Surprise Inspection

Around 3 a.m., members of the special shadow team of Hyderabad Police, which monitors the conduct of on-duty officers, checked the premises and found both policemen asleep in a guest room. Their patrol vehicle had been discreetly parked in a secluded spot near the house.

Locals Say It’s a Regular Practice

Local residents informed the shadow team that this was not a one-off incident. According to them, it has become a routine for police vehicles to be stationed at the same location and for the officers to sleep during duty hours.

Repeat Incident Raises Concerns

This is not the first such case in the area. Just two days earlier, another constable and home guard from a nearby police station were caught by the shadow team in a similar situation, raising serious concerns about night patrolling efficiency and discipline among police personnel.

Disciplinary Action Expected

Higher authorities have been alerted, and disciplinary proceedings are likely to follow against the negligent policemen. The Hyderabad Police Department is expected to review patrolling protocols to ensure greater accountability.