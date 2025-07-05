Political Earthquake in Maharashtra as Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Appear Together After Two Decades

Mumbai: In a dramatic and unexpected political development, Maharashtra witnessed a historic moment as Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared a public stage for the first time in two decades.

The event has triggered significant speculation about potential realignments in the state’s volatile political landscape.

Thackeray Cousins Reunite After Political Rift

Uddhav and Raj, cousins and prominent leaders in Maharashtra’s political arena, had not appeared together publicly since their split over leadership differences within the Shiv Sena. Their estrangement spanned nearly 20 years, marked by political rivalry and separate party paths—Uddhav leading the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj heading the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Their joint appearance has sparked curiosity and debate among political analysts and the public alike.

Meeting Comes Amid Policy Changes

The reunion took place during a mega public rally organized in response to the recent decision to scrap the three-language policy in Maharashtra schools. The controversial policy rollback has become a hot topic in state politics, drawing sharp reactions from several parties and leaders.

At the rally, both Uddhav and Raj addressed the crowd, emphasizing cultural unity and linguistic pride while criticizing the ruling government’s educational reforms.

Also Read: Railways to Add Automatic Doors on Local Trains After 5 Die in Mumbai Train Incident

Possible Political Implications

Political experts believe this public show of unity could signal a thaw in relations between the Thackeray cousins and possibly pave the way for future political collaboration, especially in the lead-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections. However, no formal announcement about any alliance was made during the event.

Public and Political Buzz

Social media platforms have been abuzz with videos and images from the rally, with hashtags like #ThackerayReunion and #MaharashtraPolitics trending nationwide. Many supporters expressed hope for a united front to protect Maharashtra’s regional identity and political interests.