Railways to Add Automatic Doors on Local Trains After 5 Die in Mumbai Train Incident

New Delhi: In the wake of a tragic accident on the Mumbai suburban railway line, the Indian Railways on Monday announced that all new rakes being manufactured for Mumbai’s suburban network will come equipped with automatic door-closing mechanisms. The Railway Board confirmed that this move is aimed at improving passenger safety and reducing accidents caused by open doors in overcrowded local trains.

Tragedy Between Diva and Mumbra Stations Spurs Action

The announcement comes shortly after a devastating incident occurred between Diva and Mumbra stations in Thane district on Monday morning. At least five passengers lost their lives and several others were seriously injured after falling from an overcrowded local train. The accident happened around 9:30 AM, when two trains traveling in opposite directions passed each other. Passengers standing on the footboards reportedly collided, resulting in multiple people falling onto the tracks.

Redesign Plan for Existing Rakes

In addition to new rakes, the Railway Board stated that all current trains in operation on the Mumbai Suburban network will be redesigned to include automated door-closing systems. “All rakes in service will be redesigned and a door closure facility will be provided,” the board said in an official statement.

Ongoing Investigation into the Accident

Initial reports from the scene suggest that 13 passengers fell, with five declared dead on arrival at nearby hospitals. Officials are still gathering more information, and a full investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and any potential lapses in safety protocols.

Public Reaction and Demand for Accountability

The tragic incident has sparked a renewed debate on the safety standards of Mumbai’s local train system, often described as the city’s lifeline. Commuters and advocacy groups have long demanded automatic doors in suburban trains, citing the high number of footboard-related fatalities.

With this new policy direction, the Indian Railways has taken a significant step toward addressing those concerns and preventing future tragedies.