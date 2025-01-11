Pongal Festivities: 14 Lakh People Expected to Leave Chennai for Native Villages Across Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Around 14 lakh people are expected to leave Chennai for their native villages across Tamil Nadu to celebrate Pongal, one of the state’s biggest festivals. The state government has made extensive transport arrangements to handle the massive festival rush, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Transport Arrangements for Pongal Rush

Nearly 14,100 government buses, 370 trains, 8,000 private bus trips, and numerous private cars are expected to ply, catering to the Pongal exodus. The Tamil Nadu government has declared January 17 a public holiday, aligning two weekends with the official Pongal holidays from January 13 to 16, making the festival stretch this year a nine-day period.

Travel Exodus Underway

The mass migration began on Friday, with over 13 lakh people projected to leave Chennai in the next four days. Despite ticket prices soaring across all transport modes, people are making their way back to their native villages for the celebrations. For instance, a one-way trip to Coimbatore from Chennai on an air-conditioned private sleeper bus cost Rs 5,000 on Friday and Monday nights.

Steep Fares and Complaints

Bus operators have been criticized for steep fare increases during this peak festive season. Passengers have been charged full fare even for partial trips. R. Perumal, an office-bearer of the Bus Owners’ Association, defended the higher charges, explaining that regular weekday fares cannot be expected during the peak season. However, passengers like K. Radhakrishnan, a private company employee, have voiced complaints about the overpricing.

Special Transport Services

To accommodate the surge in passengers, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has arranged special bus services from major terminals in Chennai, including the Moffusil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu, Madhavaram, and the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam.

From January 10 to 13, a total of 21,904 bus services will operate daily, including 14,104 regular and special services. From January 15 to 19, post-Pongal services will increase to 22,676, with special services from other towns catering to various destinations across Tamil Nadu.

Traffic Management and Police Deployment

Authorities have advised travelers using personal vehicles to avoid congested routes like Tambaram and Perungalathur, recommending alternative routes via Tirupporur, Chengalpattu, and Vandalur. To ensure smoother traffic flow, additional police personnel will be deployed at toll plazas.