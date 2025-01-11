Steve Smith Equals Record for Most Centuries in BBL

A Stunning Century for Sydney Sixers

Sydney: Steve Smith equaled the record for most centuries in Big Bash League (BBL) history while playing for the Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers on Saturday. The 35-year-old Australian star scored an unbeaten 121 off 64 balls, hitting 10 fours and seven towering sixes, matching the record for the most centuries in the competition.

Smith’s century helped the Sixers post an impressive total of 222/3 in their 20 overs, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

Record-Breaking Feat

Smith’s century came off 58 balls, marking his fourth T20 century and his third in the BBL. With this achievement, he equaled Ben McDermott’s record for the most centuries in BBL history. Notably, Smith accomplished this feat in just his 32nd BBL innings, in stark contrast to McDermott, who achieved the same milestone after 100 matches in the league.

A Triumphant Return to the BBL

This was Smith’s first appearance in the current BBL season, having joined the Sixers after his significant role in Australia’s 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win over India earlier in January. His return to the T20 circuit was spectacular, erasing any doubts raised after his disappointing golden duck in his solitary BBL appearance last season.

A Stellar T20 Career

Smith’s outstanding performance on Saturday added to his stellar T20 career, which began with his first T20 century in the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rising Pune Supergiants, where he scored a 54-ball 101 against Gujarat Lions.

Limited Availability in BBL

Despite his brilliance, Smith’s participation in this season of the BBL is limited due to national commitments. He is scheduled to play only two more league matches on January 15 and 17 before leaving to lead Australia in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting January 29. His absence from the playoffs, which begin on January 21, will be a significant loss for the Sydney Sixers.