“The Raja Saab” Postponed; Sankranti Surprise Awaits Prabhas Fans

Mumbai: Prabhas‘ forthcoming romantic comedy The Raja Saab was one of the most anticipated dramas of 2025. Initially slated for release on 10th April 2025, the movie’s release has now been postponed.

Exciting Sankranti Surprise for Fans

Although Prabhas fans will have to wait a bit longer for the drama, the makers have something exciting in store. Reports suggest that the filmmakers are planning a special surprise during Sankranti this year.

A source close to the project revealed, “The release of The Raja Saab has been postponed and will no longer release on April 10th, 2025, as originally scheduled. Full-fledged promotions will kick off once the new release date is finalized. In the meantime, a special wishes poster might be released for Sankranti.”

Directed by Maruthi, Produced by People Media Factory

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Maruthi, The Raja Saab is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The film will feature music scored by ace composer Thaman S.

Cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is responsible for the film’s editing.

Star-Studded Cast

With Prabhas in the lead, the romantic comedy will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in significant roles. This film will mark the Telugu debut of Tamil actress Malavika Mohanan.

A Grand Multi-Language Release

The Raja Saab is scheduled for a massive theatrical release on 16th May 2025 in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Prabhas’ Wedding Rumors Spark Curiosity

In the meantime, rumors about Prabhas’ personal life have sparked a buzz. Recently, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a cryptic post featuring Prabhas along with wedding and bride emojis. Although the post didn’t clarify anything, fans are speculating that Prabhas may be preparing to tie the knot soon, sparking curiosity among his followers about his potential wedding plans.