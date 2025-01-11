Aaman Devgan Sheds Light on His Intensive Prep Journey for “Azaad”

Mumbai: Aaman Devgan is set to make his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming action-adventure drama Azaad. The actor underwent intense training for his role as a village boy, preparing to portray a deep bond with a horse, a central element of his character.

A Special Connection with the Horse

For his role, Aaman formed a close relationship with the horse featured in the film. He dedicated himself to bonding with the animal, spending time together in various ways. Aaman went so far as to share meals, sleep in the horse’s stable, and even clean its stall to ensure both his comfort and the animal’s trust.

“Even after the shoot for Azaad concluded, I continue to spend time with him, strengthening our bond,” Aaman shared.

Immersing in His Character

Speaking about his preparation, Aaman revealed, “I’m extremely fond of horses, and when I heard the script of the movie, I knew I had to take on this role. I decided to fully understand Azaad, his moods, routine, and body language to make the portrayal as authentic as possible. I made sure to spend time with him before the shoot began, eating with him and even sleeping in the stable for over 10 days during the shoot. I cleaned his stall myself to ensure his comfort and to build trust.”

A Heartfelt Journey

The bond between Aaman and the horse is central to Azaad, where the animal becomes his most loyal companion. Aaman’s intense preparation, including learning from the horse, helped him perform his scenes effortlessly.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad also marks the Bollywood debut of Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rashe Thadani. Alongside Aaman Devgan, the film stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty.

“Azaad” is scheduled to release on 17th January 2025.