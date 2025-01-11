Youngsters Will Gain a Lot of Experience from HIL, Says Navneet Kaur

Ranchi: A new era in women’s hockey in India is set to begin when the Delhi SG Pipers take on Odisha Warriors in the inaugural match of the first-ever Women’s Hockey India League on Sunday.

Delhi SG Pipers’ Strong Squad and Leadership

Delhi SG Pipers have assembled a strong women’s squad for the four-team competition under the captaincy of India international and vice-captain of the national team, Navneet Kaur. With a blend of experienced and young players, the team aims to start the tournament on a high note.

Navneet Kaur on the Impact of HIL

Ahead of the tournament, Navneet emphasized the importance of the Hockey India League (HIL) for young players. She stated, “HIL will be very helpful for the players. Especially for India, the younger players will get new experiences which will help them when they transition to the national team, as they’ll understand how to perform at the international level.”

She added, “For women’s hockey, it is an excellent platform. The men’s league has happened before, and those who played in it gained a lot of experience. We hope the same will happen for us.”

Coach Dave Smolenaars Talks About the League’s Benefits

Delhi SG Pipers’ coach, Dave Smolenaars, a Dutch FIH Grade 1 coach, highlighted the opportunity HIL offers young players to experience international-level hockey. He said, “The Hockey India League opens up the world of hockey for younger players, allowing them to learn from different cultures and grow not only as players but as human beings.”

Delhi SG Pipers’ Squad and Strong Players

The Delhi SG Pipers boast several talented players, including Sunelita Toppo, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Mumtaz, Preeti Dubey, and Great Britain’s Charlotte Watson. The team also features skilled goalkeepers like India’s number two Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Belgium’s Elodie Picard.

In defense, Netherlands’ experienced Stephanie De Groof will lead, supported by Emma Puvrez (Belgium), Miri Maroney (Australia), and Elizabeth Ann Neal (Great Britain). Two-time Olympic medallist Lily Owsley will play a crucial role in midfield alongside Manisha Chauhan.

Upcoming Matches

After facing Odisha Warriors, the Delhi SG Pipers will compete against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 14.