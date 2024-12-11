Pooja Hegde to reportedly star alongside Dulquer Salmaan for a romantic drama

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde is rumoured to star alongside Dulquer Salmaan for a romantic drama.

According to a source, the yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors next year, with Pooja and Dulquer playing the lead. This will mark the first on-screen pairing of the two actors.

A source shared: “It’s a romantic drama with a unique narrative, and the makers couldn’t think of a better duo to headline the project. Both Pooja and Dulquer have an incredible fan base, and this pairing is bound to create magic on screen.”

On December 7, Pooja shared a glimpse posing with Varun Dhawan, with whom she has teamed up for David Dhawan’s next film.

The film is tentatively titled ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and gave a glimpse into her camaraderie with Varun. The actress shared a picture along with Varun, and wrote, “This duo is dreaming of bread”.

She followed it up with, “Chalo post our next schedule maybe?”

On December 3, she wrapped up the first schedule of David Dhawan’s tentatively titled “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”.

The film, expected to release in 2025, is said to feature Pooja in a glamorous role amidst a fresh and hilarious storyline. The actress has been juggling her time between Mumbai and Chennai, simultaneously shooting for Thalapathy 69, where she stars opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

A source confirmed: “It’s been a whirlwind schedule for Pooja as she shuttles between cities, ensuring that every project gets her best.”

“Her commitment and energy are truly commendable. She has wrapped her first schedule of the film and will be shooting abroad for a month early next year for the next schedule.”

She will be next seen in the high-octane action thriller ‘Deva’ opposite Shahid Kapoor and is part of major South Indian projects, including ‘Suriya 44’ and ‘Thalapathy 69’.