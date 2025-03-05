Postdoctoral Scholarships at Max Planck Institute: Exciting Opportunities in 2025

The Max Planck Institute, a prestigious independent research organization in Germany, has announced several postdoctoral scholarships and research opportunities for 2025. These positions cover a wide range of scientific disciplines, including law, biophysics, microbiology, chemistry, economics, molecular biology, and astrophysics.

If you’re a researcher looking for world-class academic opportunities, this article provides detailed information on the latest postdoctoral positions at Max Planck Institute and how you can apply.

Why Choose the Max Planck Institute for Your Postdoctoral Research?

The Max Planck Society is one of the world’s leading organizations for scientific research. With over 80 institutes across Germany, it fosters innovation in natural sciences, life sciences, social sciences, and humanities. Some key benefits of pursuing a postdoctoral fellowship at Max Planck Institute include:

Access to state-of-the-art laboratories and research facilities.

Collaboration with renowned scientists in various fields.

Competitive stipends and funding for research projects.

An interdisciplinary research environment that promotes innovation.

Opportunities to publish in high-impact journals.

Now, let’s explore the latest postdoctoral openings at Max Planck Institute for 2025.

List of Postdoctoral Research Positions at Max Planck Institute (2025)

1. Legal and Social Sciences

Two Postdoctoral Research Fellows (m/f/d) | Legal Transfer in the Common Law World

Application Deadline: February 19, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute for Legal History and Legal Theory, Frankfurt am Main

Post-Doctoral Researcher (m/f/d) | Migration and Health Inequalities

Application Deadline: January 23, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research, Rostock

2. Biological and Life Sciences

Senior Scientist for the Proteomics Facility (m/f/d)

Application Deadline: February 19, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute of Biophysics, Frankfurt am Main

Staff Scientist (m/f/d) | Natural Product Isolation

Application Deadline: February 17, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology, Marburg

Light Microscopy Imaging Scientist (m/f/d)

Application Deadline: February 5, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, Dresden

Experimental Postdoc (m/f/d) | Protein Evolution of Biomolecular Condensates

Application Deadline: January 29, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, Dresden

Postdoctoral Researcher / Computational Biologist (f/m/d)

Application Deadline: January 28, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics, Berlin

3. Physical and Chemical Sciences

Postdoctoral Researcher (m/f/d) | Solid State Research

Application Deadline: February 14, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research, Stuttgart

Postdoctoral Position (m/f/d) | Design, Synthesis and Validation of Novel Magnetic Materials for Sustainable Energy Applications

Application Deadline: January 30, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids, Dresden

Postdoctoral Position (m/f/d) | Modeling Cosmic-Ray-Driven Processes in Molecular Clouds

Application Deadline: January 22, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, Garching

Postdoctoral Positions (Physicist/Microscopy Development) (m/f/d)

Application Deadline: January 20, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology, Dortmund

Postdoctoral Researcher Positions (m/f/d) | Active Matter and Statistical Physics

Application Deadline: September 18, 2024

Location: Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization, Göttingen

4. Behavioral and Social Sciences

Postdoctoral Researcher (f/m/d) | Behavioral Economics

Application Deadline: February 14, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security and Law, Freiburg

Postdoc Behavioral Scientist (f/m/d) | Developing and Testing Interventions to Reduce Crime and Fear in Public Spaces Using Virtual Reality

Application Deadline: January 30, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security and Law, Freiburg

5. Leadership and Directorship Roles

Director (m/f/d) | Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology

Application Deadline: February 14, 2025

Location: Jena

6. Historical and Philosophical Studies

Postdoctoral Scholar (m/f/d) | History of Science

Application Deadline: February 12, 2025

Location: Max Planck Institute for the History of Science, Berlin

How to Apply for a Postdoctoral Position at Max Planck Institute

If you are interested in applying for a postdoctoral fellowship at Max Planck Institute, follow these steps: