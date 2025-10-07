Power Minister Manohar Lal to represent India at G20 energy meeting in South Africa

New Delhi: Union Power Minister Manohar Lal is set to represent India at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting, to be held in South Africa from October 7-10, according to an official statement on Tuesday. The meeting is being hosted under South Africa’s G20 Presidency in the country’s KwaZulu Natal province. It will bring together energy leaders from the world’s major economies to deliberate on key issues shaping the global energy future.

The Indian minister will attend sessions on “Energy Security, Clean Cooking, Affordable and Reliable Access” and “Sustainable Industrial Development.” These discussions aim to strengthen international cooperation to ensure universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy, which is crucial for economic growth and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). During the meeting, Manohar Lal will highlight India’s remarkable journey in accelerating the transition towards renewable energy under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read:Reflects frustration: BJP leaders slam Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on PM Modi

India has recently achieved a significant milestone — generating 50 per cent of its total power capacity from renewable energy sources, well ahead of global expectations. This achievement underscores India’s strong commitment to building a cleaner, greener, and more resilient energy future while ensuring that growth remains inclusive and sustainable, the statement said.

He will also share India’s experiences and best practices in ensuring energy access, affordability, and security for all, particularly in rural and developing regions. Manohar Lal is expected to emphasise that energy transitions and climate change are among the most pressing global challenges, disproportionately impacting developing nations that often face resource and capacity constraints.

The minister will reiterate India’s steadfast commitment to collaborative global efforts aimed at achieving a just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition, aligning with the broader vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” the statement said, The Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) and Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting (ETMM) will serve as a crucial platform for advancing the G20 agenda on clean, secure, and equitable energy systems.