Prabhas Unveils Teaser of Telugu Comedy Drama ‘Pelli Kani Prasad’

Prabhas Releases Teaser, Exciting Fans

Chennai: Telugu superstar Prabhas has unveiled the official teaser of Abhilash Reddy Gopidi’s upcoming comedy-drama Pelli Kani Prasad, featuring Sapthagiri and Priyanka Sharma in lead roles. The teaser release has delighted fans and film buffs, raising anticipation for the film’s theatrical debut.

A Star-Studded Production Team

The film is produced by K.Y. Babu, Bhanu Prakash Goud, Sukka Venkateshwar Goud, and Vybhav Reddy Mutyala. Co-producers include Krishna Chaganti, Narsimha Raju Raachuri, Kalavakuri Ramana Naidu, and Nalla Sahana Reddy.

Sapthagiri Expresses Gratitude to Prabhas

Actor Sapthagiri took to his X (formerly Twitter) timeline to thank Prabhas for launching the teaser. He shared his excitement by posting:

“Thanks to Our Beloved #Mana #Maharaju #Darling #Prabhas Garu..! Love You Anna Forever..! Gear up for a rollercoaster ride of uproarious fun and emotions. Presenting the hilarious #PelliKaniPrasad teaser. In Cinemas from March 21st. Theatrical Release by @srivenkateswaracreations.”

A Glimpse Into the Comedy-Drama

The teaser opens with Prasad, the protagonist, taking an oath on his grandfather and great-grandfather that he will uphold their dowry-related traditions. The story follows his struggle as he watches his friends get married while his father refuses to accept a dowry below ₹2 crores.

Prasad, eager to get married, seeks the advice of an astrologer, who tells him that his father must have a change of heart for the wedding to happen. This sets the stage for a hilarious and satirical take on the dowry system.

Cast and Crew Details

The story and screenplay for Pelli Kani Prasad have been crafted by Akhil Varma and Y N Lohit. The film’s music is composed by Sekhar Chandra, while Sujatha Siddharth has handled the cinematography. Editing is done by Madhu, and the dialogues have been written by Akhil Varma.

The full-fledged comedy film is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2024. With a mix of humor, emotions, and social satire, Pelli Kani Prasad promises to be an entertaining watch for audiences.