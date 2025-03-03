PM Modi Celebrates World Wildlife Day with Jungle Safari at Gir

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Monday morning with a lion safari at the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat’s Junagarh district. The visit coincided with World Wildlife Day and marked the final day of his three-day visit to his home state.

During the safari, PM Modi was accompanied by senior ministers and forest department officials. The Prime Minister shared his experience of the safari and his thoughts on conservation on social media.

PM Modi Shares Thoughts on World Wildlife Day

On World Wildlife Day, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to emphasize the importance of preserving the biodiversity of the Earth. He called for global efforts to safeguard wildlife for future generations.

“Today, on World Wildlife Day, let’s reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role — let’s safeguard their future for generations to come!” he posted.

He also reflected on his personal connection with the Gir sanctuary, recalling his earlier work as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, which focused on conservation efforts for Asiatic Lions.

“Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM,” he added. “In the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily. Equally commendable is the role of tribal communities and women from surrounding areas in preserving the habitat of the Asiatic Lion.”

Lion Safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary

The internet was abuzz with breathtaking pictures and videos of PM Modi’s lion safari at the sanctuary, where he was seen clicking pictures of the lions in their natural habitat. Gir Wildlife Sanctuary is known as the last remaining habitat of Asiatic Lions and is the only place outside Africa where these majestic animals can be seen in the wild.

The lions in Gir are known for their grandeur, with an average length of around 2.75 meters.

PM Modi to Chair National Board for Wildlife Meeting

At Sasan Gir, the headquarters of Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, PM Modi is set to chair the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). After the meeting, he is expected to interact with women forest staff at Sasan, further promoting his government’s efforts in wildlife conservation.

Conservation Legacy at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary

PM Modi’s government has been instrumental in the revitalization of the Asiatic Lion population at Gir, gaining international recognition for the sanctuary’s conservation efforts. In 2007, following a poaching incident, the government established the Greater Gir Wildlife Protection Task Force to monitor wildlife crimes and strengthen protection measures.

The Greater Gir Conservation Model was introduced to expand lion protection beyond Gir National Park, covering 30,000 square kilometers to provide a safer environment for the lions. Under Modi’s leadership, the historic recruitment of women beat guards was also achieved, with 111 women now working in the Gir region to aid in the protection of wildlife.

This combination of efforts has contributed to the success of wildlife conservation in the region and continues to ensure a brighter future for the Asiatic Lions of Gir.