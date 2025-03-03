Cong Leader Labels Rohit Sharma as ‘Fat Sportsman’, BJP Hits Back with Jab at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s recent comments on cricketer Rohit Sharma have sparked widespread outrage, with social media users, political figures, and members of the sporting community criticizing her remarks.

The controversy erupted during the India-New Zealand Champions Trophy clash on Sunday, when Mohamed took to social media to label Rohit Sharma as a ‘fat sportsman.’

Shama Mohamed’s Controversial Remarks on Rohit Sharma

As the India vs New Zealand match unfolded, Shama Mohamed posted a tweet on X, calling Rohit Sharma “fat for a sportsman” and suggesting that he needed to lose weight. She also went further, criticizing his leadership skills as the Indian cricket team’s captain, calling him “the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had.”

“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had,” Mohamed wrote in her tweet.

Backlash Over Fat-Shaming Remarks

Mohamed’s comments were immediately met with backlash from all corners, with many accusing her of fat-shaming the successful cricketer. The controversy quickly spread across social media, with fans and public figures expressing their disapproval of the Congress spokesperson’s words.

In response to Mohamed’s criticism, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari joined the fray, calling out Congress for insulting one of India’s most celebrated cricketers. Bhandari also took a jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his criticism.

Also Read: India Beats New Zealand by 44 Runs, Set to Face Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

BJP Jabs at Rahul Gandhi in Response

Pradeep Bhandari expressed his anger at the Congress for attacking Rohit Sharma, saying, “Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian Cricket Captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics?”

Bhandari continued, “It’s an insult to every patriot who supports the Indian cricket team through thick and thin. I question the Congress’s criticism.”

Shama Mohamed Deletes Her Posts Amid Backlash

As the controversy continued to grow, Shama Mohamed deleted her social media posts targeting Rohit Sharma. Her attempts to defuse the situation, however, did little to quell the outrage, as she remained under fire from across the political spectrum.

Support for Rohit Sharma from All Sides

Amidst the political storm, Rohit Sharma received support from unexpected quarters. SS (UBT), a key ally of the INDIA bloc, voiced their solidarity with the cricketer, offering him encouragement ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of SS (UBT), also expressed her support for Sharma, despite not being an avid cricket fan. She wrote on X, “Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma – with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India’s team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion!”

Rohit Sharma’s Leadership Record

Rohit Sharma has been Team India’s captain since 2021 and has led the team to numerous victories, including the T20 World Cup last year and two Asia Cup titles. His leadership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been remarkable, lifting the trophy five times for his team, Mumbai Indians.