India Beats New Zealand by 44 Runs, Set to Face Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

In a commanding performance on a slow, turning track, India outclassed New Zealand by 44 runs, securing their place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025, where they will face Australia. The Indian spinners, led by Varun Chakravarthy’s five-wicket haul, wreaked havoc as New Zealand crumbled under pressure.

Batting Struggles for New Zealand

Chasing a modest target, New Zealand suffered an early blow as Rachin Ravindra fell to a sharp diving catch by Axar Patel at third man. Will Young and Kane Williamson attempted to steady the innings, but Chakravarthy’s lethal yorker sent Young back to the pavilion.

As the Indian spinners tightened their grip, the scoring rate dropped drastically. Daryl Mitchell and Williamson struggled to accelerate, allowing India to dominate. Mitchell’s departure triggered a collapse, with New Zealand’s middle order failing to resist the spin assault.

Chakravarthy’s Five-Wicket Haul Seals the Game

Williamson fought hard but was eventually stumped off Axar Patel’s last delivery. Mitchell Santner provided some late fireworks with a few sixes, but the match was already out of New Zealand’s reach.

Jadeja turned the ball sharply at pace, while Chakravarthy’s variations baffled the batters. The mystery spinner ended with a fifer, while all the other Indian spinners chipped in with crucial wickets, making it nearly impossible for New Zealand to stage a comeback.

India to Face Australia in Semi-Final

With this emphatic win, India has booked a high-stakes semi-final clash against arch-rivals Australia. Given the dominant form of their spinners, the Men in Blue will be confident heading into the knockout stage.

Stay tuned for the presentations and the much-anticipated semi-final showdown!