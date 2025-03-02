ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Semi-Final Lineup, Head-to-Head Stats, and Match Analysis

Abu Dhabi: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has reached an exhilarating stage, with four of the world’s strongest teams—India, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa—competing for a spot in the grand finale.

As cricket fans eagerly anticipate these high-stakes encounters, the semi-final matchups promise to be intense and closely contested.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Teams and Qualification

The four teams that have secured a place in the semi-finals are:

India : A dominant force in Group A, India secured their spot with impressive victories against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

New Zealand: Displayed consistency and resilience to qualify alongside India from Group A.

Australia: Advanced from Group B after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.

: Advanced from Group B after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. South Africa: Sealed their semi-final berth with a commanding win over England in their final group-stage fixture.

Semi-Final Fixtures: Match Dates, Time, and Venues

Here are the details of the upcoming semi-final matches:

Semi-Final 1: India vs New Zealand

Date: March 4, 2025

March 4, 2025 Time: 2:30 PM IST

2:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Semi-Final 2: Australia vs South Africa

Date: March 5, 2025

March 5, 2025 Time: 2:30 PM IST

2:30 PM IST Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

With these lineups set, let’s delve into the head-to-head records, past performances, and key players to watch out for in these thrilling semi-final encounters.

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-Head Record & Key Stats

Overall ODI Record:

India and New Zealand have played 118 ODIs against each other since 1975. India leads with 60 wins, while New Zealand has won 50 matches. There has been one tied game and seven no-results.

Recent Form & Champions Trophy History:

India’s recent ODI dominance includes winning eight out of their last ten encounters with New Zealand.

encounters with New Zealand. In ICC Champions Trophy history, India and New Zealand have clashed three times , with New Zealand holding a 2-1 advantage .

, with New Zealand holding a . Their most famous Champions Trophy encounter was in 2000 , when New Zealand defeated India in the final to clinch the title.

, when New Zealand defeated India in the final to clinch the title. However, India’s 2023 World Cup semi-final victory over New Zealand by 70 runs demonstrated a shift in momentum.

Key Players to Watch:

India: Virat Kohli (300th ODI appearance on March 2, 2025) Shubman Gill (147 runs in the tournament so far) Mohammed Shami (5 wickets in the tournament)

New Zealand: Tom Latham (173 runs in the group stage) Rachin Ravindra (112 runs) Michael Bracewell & William O’Rourke (5 wickets each)



Australia vs South Africa: Head-to-Head Record & Key Stats

Overall ODI Record:

Australia and South Africa have played 110 ODIs, with South Africa leading with 55 wins compared to Australia’s 51 victories. There have been three tied matches and one no-result.

Recent Form & Champions Trophy History:

South Africa dominated Australia in the 2023 bilateral ODI series (4-1 victory).

However, Australia bounced back with a thrilling 3-wicket win over South Africa in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Kolkata.

over South Africa in the in Kolkata. The two teams last met in the 2025 Champions Trophy group stage , where Australia’s record chase of 352 against England showcased their batting depth.

, where Australia’s record chase of showcased their batting depth. South Africa, on the other hand, demonstrated strong bowling performances, with Kagiso Rabada taking 3/36 against Afghanistan.

Key Players to Watch:

Australia: Josh Inglis (120* against England) Steve Smith & Glenn Maxwell (key middle-order contributors) Mitchell Starc & Pat Cummins (new-ball specialists)

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (103 in the last match vs Afghanistan) Kagiso Rabada & Lungi Ngidi (pace attack) Aiden Markram (middle-order stability)



Semi-Final Scenarios & Predictions

The results of these matches will determine the finalists for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Scenario 1: If India Wins Against New Zealand

India will face Australia or South Africa in the final on March 8, 2025 .

in the final on . New Zealand will be eliminated from the tournament.

Scenario 2: If India Loses to New Zealand

New Zealand will advance to the final.

India will be eliminated, leaving Australia vs South Africa to decide the other finalist.

Scenario 3: If Australia Wins Against South Africa

Australia will move to the final, aiming for another ICC trophy.

South Africa will once again fall short in a crucial knockout match.

Scenario 4: If South Africa Wins Against Australia