Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli Set to Reach 300-ODI Milestone in Clash Against New Zealand

Dubai: Cricketing history is set to be made as Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli gears up to play his 300th One-Day International (ODI) when India takes on New Zealand in their final Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

This milestone makes Kohli only the seventh Indian cricketer to achieve this feat, joining legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and Yuvraj Singh.

Kohli’s Legacy in ODI Cricket

Virat Kohli’s journey in ODI cricket has been nothing short of phenomenal. Since making his debut in 2008, he has established himself as one of the greatest batters in the game, amassing over 13,000 runs at an average exceeding 57, with 50 centuries to his name. His consistency, ability to chase down targets, and aggressive playing style have made him a linchpin of the Indian batting lineup.

Ahead of this landmark game, New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips acknowledged Kohli’s remarkable career and his impact on international cricket. “Playing 300 ODIs is a very cool achievement. He’s an incredible player and a very hard worker.

His contributions to Indian cricket and his influence on young cricketers globally will be remembered for a long time. Given that ODI cricket isn’t played as frequently nowadays, reaching this milestone is even more special,” Phillips said in the pre-match press conference.

India and New Zealand Secure Semifinal Spots

Both India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2025, making this encounter crucial in determining their respective opponents in the knockout stage. The winner of Sunday’s game will face Australia in the semis, while the losing side will take on South Africa. New Zealand has consistently performed well in ICC ODI events, often punching above their weight to reach the knockouts.

Phillips attributed New Zealand’s success to their strong team culture. “It comes down to our team culture, which is bigger than ourselves. We trust each other and stick to our individual processes. Cricket is a funny game—sometimes the results don’t go our way, but we’ve built a consistent platform that allows us to perform under pressure,” he added.

Key Match Expectations and Pitch Conditions

Dubai’s pitch conditions could pose a unique challenge for both teams, particularly for New Zealand, who are playing at this venue for the first time in the tournament. Phillips emphasized the importance of adaptability. “Each pitch we’ve played on in this tournament has been different. Dubai presents its own challenges with potentially slower conditions and a dry surface. We pride ourselves on adapting to various situations, and we’re prepared for any conditions that come our way,” he said.

Also Read | Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need to Know Ahead of India vs New Zealand Clash

Glenn Phillips’ Fielding Prowess

Glenn Phillips has also been in the spotlight for his breathtaking catches and athleticism on the field. Addressing his fielding heroics, Phillips credited luck and hard work. “A great deal of luck is involved, but it’s about doing the basics right. I wish I had a special glue for my hands, but unfortunately, I don’t. It’s about putting in the work and making sure I’m always ready for those crucial moments,” he joked.

What This Means for Indian Cricket

For Indian cricket, Kohli’s 300th ODI is not just a personal milestone but a testament to his longevity and unwavering commitment to the game. As he leads the batting charge against a formidable New Zealand side, fans worldwide will be eager to witness another masterclass from the ‘King of Chase.’

With stakes high and history on the line, the India vs. New Zealand clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, setting the stage for an exciting knockout phase in the Champions Trophy 2025.