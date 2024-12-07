Prajapalana Vijayotsavam: Food festival & musical night in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of the Prajapalana Vijayotsavam celebrations, a vibrant food festival featuring stalls from renowned hotels and eateries in the city has been set up along P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg.

The food stalls will remain open from Saturday until December 9, offering visitors an extensive variety of culinary delights, official sources said.

More than 100 food stalls have been arranged to cater to the diverse tastes of visitors. These include specialties from Hyderabadi, Mughlai, Telangana, and Andhra cuisines, as well as bakery items, ice creams, and popular street foods.

Also Read: Massive rally calling for South Korean President’s ouster held in Seoul amid impeachment motion votes

In preparation for the Vande Mataram Srinivas Musical Night, scheduled for this evening at the IMAX HMDA grounds, a spacious stage, advanced sound system, and ample seating arrangements have been meticulously prepared.

Dr Harish, the Special Commissioner of the Information Department, along with senior officials, is closely supervising these arrangements.

Prominent names such as Paradise, Pista House, Shadab, and Bademia Kebab have set up stalls, serving their signature dishes like Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, Mughlai, and Zafrani Biryani. Additionally, authentic Telangana delicacies like Palamar Grill, Telangana Bindu, and Ankapur Natu Kodi Chicken are drawing attention.

Renowned establishments like Nilofer Café, Brown Bear Bakeries, and Prankle Maggi Hotspot have also joined the festival, offering a range of continental coffee, rolls, momos, and more. Other highlights include stalls by Agra Chat and Sweets, MBites Ice Confectionery, and Stree Shakti Canteens, ensuring a rich and diverse culinary experience for visitors.